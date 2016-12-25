Coca-Cola Co. (KO) Stake Lowered by American National Bank

American National Bank lowered its position in Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 403,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 162,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 145.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,345,000 after buying an additional 153,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 6,436,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. Coca-Cola Co. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co. will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morningstar Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

