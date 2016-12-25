Citigroup Inc. (C) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.5% in the second quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 258,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313,992 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.69 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

