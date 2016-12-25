Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO Maintains Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO maintained its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,616 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $46.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

In other news, SVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $33,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,882.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Miles D. White acquired 121,456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at $113,363,471.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

