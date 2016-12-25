Chorus Aviation Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$7.50 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) opened at 7.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $883.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc is a holding company. The Company has various aviation interests, including Jazz Aviation LP (Jazz) and Voyageur Aviation Corp. (Voyageur). Jazz operates the regional airline. Through Jazz’s operations, the Company provides part of Air Canada’s domestic and transborder regional network to approximately 60 destinations in Canada and over 10 destinations in the United States.

