Chemours Co. (CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemours Co. (NYSE:CC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chemours by 16.3% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) opened at 23.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 3.60. Chemours has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $27.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chemours Co. (CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/chemours-co-cc-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1132279.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Company’s Titanium Technologies segment manufactures titanium dioxide (TiO2), which is a pigment used to deliver whiteness, opacity, brightness and protection from sunlight in applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, plastic packaging, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) window profiles, laminate papers, coated paper and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.