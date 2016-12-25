CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 72 Shares of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy Corp. were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp. by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 12,910,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,565,000 after buying an additional 2,003,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,722,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,772,000 after buying an additional 1,482,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,679,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,798,000 after buying an additional 929,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $73,310,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,966,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 1,421,414 shares of the stock traded hands. Duke Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Duke Energy Corp. had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp. will post $4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corp. from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy Corp. from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

In other news, Director John H. Forsgren bought 1,000 shares of Duke Energy Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.80 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,637. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of Duke Energy Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy Corp.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC (Duke Energy Carolinas); Progress Energy, Inc (Progress Energy); Duke Energy Progress, LLC (Duke Energy Progress); Duke Energy Florida, LLC (Duke Energy Florida); Duke Energy Ohio, Inc (Duke Energy Ohio), and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

