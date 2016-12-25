CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 250 Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 279,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 299,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 217,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,856 shares. The company has a market cap of $5895.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company earned $290.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares Inc. will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider John W. Kemper sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $139,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles G. Kim sold 7,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $450,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,254.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

