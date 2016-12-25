CBOE Holdings Inc. (CBOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CBOE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.16.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of CBOE Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of CBOE Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 73.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.61. CBOE Holdings has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm earned $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.44 million. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 73.40%. CBOE Holdings’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBOE Holdings will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CBOE Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CBOE Holdings’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

In other CBOE Holdings news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 6,250 shares of CBOE Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $479,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,651.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 2.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 43.4% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 358,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 12.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CBOE Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBOE Holdings

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

