Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $34,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 406.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 85.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) opened at 26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

