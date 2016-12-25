Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $132,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $144,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.10. 395,454 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc. will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

