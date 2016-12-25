Capstone Asset Management Co. Purchases 190 Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC bought a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 254,432 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company earned $776.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KS shares. Bank of America Corp. raised KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Standpoint Research lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Dundee Securities lowered KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is engaged in the production of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Company operates approximately four paper mills. It produces approximately 2.7 million tons of containerboard and specialty paper at its mills in North Charleston, South Carolina; Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; Cowpens, South Carolina, and Longview, Washington.

