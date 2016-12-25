Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $472,000 Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Universal Insurance Holdings worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings during the second quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings by 54.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) traded up 0.53% on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,706 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance Holdings’s previous dividend of $0.12. Universal Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other Universal Insurance Holdings news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance Holdings

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company writes personal residential homeowners insurance policies, predominantly in Florida.

