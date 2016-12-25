Capstone Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,410.0% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 3.12% on Friday, reaching $103.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,146 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.64 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 18,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $1,982,981.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,890.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

