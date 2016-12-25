Capstone Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Seacor Holdings were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 43.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 740,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,921,000 after buying an additional 223,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 5,970.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period.

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) traded up 0.66% during trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. 61,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion.

Seacor Holdings (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.71. Seacor Holdings had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post ($7.62) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,736,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce Weins sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $49,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,851 shares in the company, valued at $548,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seacor Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc is engaged in owning, operating, investing in and marketing equipment, primarily in the offshore oil and gas, shipping and logistics industries. The Company’s segments include Offshore Marine Services, Inland River Services, Shipping Services and Illinois Corn Processing. The Offshore Marine Services segment operates a fleet of support vessels primarily servicing offshore oil and gas exploration, development and production facilities around the world.

