Capstone Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Repligen Corp. (RGEN)

Capstone Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen Corp. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Repligen Corp. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Repligen Corp. by 33.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Repligen Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded up 1.88% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. 115,056 shares of the company traded hands. Repligen Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.39 million. Repligen Corp. had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Repligen Corp.’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Corp. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Repligen Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Repligen Corp. in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. Company Profile

Repligen Corporation is a bioprocessing company. The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of products used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs (bioprocessing). The Company is a manufacturer of both native and recombinant forms of Protein A, critical reagents used in biomanufacturing to separate and purify monoclonal antibodies, a type of biologic drug.

