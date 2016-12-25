Capstone Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Garmin by 44.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Garmin by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCM Investments TX increased its position in Garmin by 38.8% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,983 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $722 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

In related news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

