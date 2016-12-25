Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Resources Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. 1,074,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dominion Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Resources Inc. will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

In other news, Director Ron W. Jibson acquired 3,500 shares of Dominion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Resources Company Profile

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

