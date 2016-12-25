Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) Stake Held by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. held its position in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 86.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 69.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) traded up 0.12% on Friday, hitting $60.28. 690,026 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup Co. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $67.89.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup Co. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

In other news, SVP Carlos Barroso sold 1,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $60,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Carolan sold 2,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $130,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,215.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

