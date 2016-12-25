Calpine Corp. (CPN) Stake Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) by 105.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calpine Corp. were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Calpine Corp. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after buying an additional 717,885 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Calpine Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calpine Corp. during the second quarter valued at $102,000. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Calpine Corp. by 47.2% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Calpine Corp. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,071 shares. Calpine Corp. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm earned $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Calpine Corp. had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calpine Corp. will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calpine Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America Corp. cut Calpine Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Calpine Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their price objective on Calpine Corp. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other Calpine Corp. news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,104.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calpine Corp.

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

