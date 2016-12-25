California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 92,800 Shares of Progressive Corp. (PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,604,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive Corp. were worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Progressive Corp. by 1,471.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp. by 17.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 202,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive Corp. during the second quarter valued at $2,491,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp. by 10.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) opened at 35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. Progressive Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Progressive Corp. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp. will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-92800-shares-of-progressive-corp-pgr/1132313.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Progressive Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progressive Corp. in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progressive Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Progressive Corp. from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

In related news, insider Valerie A. Krasowski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $375,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.