California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,000 Shares of Entergy Corp. (ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy Corp. were worth $49,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Entergy Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) opened at 72.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Entergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.38 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.35. Entergy Corp. had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corp. will post $6.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Entergy Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Entergy Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $85.00 price target on shares of Entergy Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entergy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Entergy Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Entergy Corp. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy Corp. from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Entergy Corp.

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. It operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

