California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48,881,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General Corp. were worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,363,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,197,000 after buying an additional 971,187 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 482.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 797,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after buying an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 111.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,369,000 after buying an additional 608,754 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. by 87.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,228,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,994,000 after buying an additional 574,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $49,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) opened at 74.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $96.88.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Dollar General Corp. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post $4.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Dollar General Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48,881,000 Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-48881000-position-in-dollar-general-corp-dg/1132311.html.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corp. in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Vetr raised Dollar General Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.96 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar General Corp. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $492,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,213.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.