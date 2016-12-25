California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $53,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) opened at 795.82 on Friday. AutoZone Inc. has a 12 month low of $681.01 and a 12 month high of $819.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $778.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.05. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone Inc. will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a $841.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.90.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total transaction of $25,377,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,754,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.75, for a total value of $4,529,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Auto Parts Locations and Other. The Auto Parts Locations segment comprises Domestic Auto Parts, Mexico, Brazil and Interamerican Motor Corporation (IMC).

