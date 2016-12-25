California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Callidus Software Inc. (CALD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Callidus Software worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callidus Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Callidus Software by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Callidus Software by 16.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Callidus Software during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Callidus Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) traded up 2.47% on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 160,345 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Callidus Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $1053.80 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CALD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Dougherty & Co lowered Callidus Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Callidus Software news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 54,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $905,841.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

