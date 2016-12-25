Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 18.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 352,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 50.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 176,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 28.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 132,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. 2,754,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. CVS Health Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $88.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Vetr cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.51 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

