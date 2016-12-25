Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Accenture PLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now anticipates that the firm will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Accenture PLC’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Accenture PLC from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on Accenture PLC from $115.50 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brokers Offer Predictions for Accenture PLC’s Q3 2017 Earnings (ACN)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/brokers-offer-predictions-for-accenture-plcs-q3-2017-earnings-acn/1132291.html.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 117.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $125.72.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Accenture PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 112,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,249,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 44,625 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $5,267,535.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,615 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

