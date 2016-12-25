Brokerages Set Heska Corp. (HSKA) Target Price at $66.88

Heska Corp. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Sidoti cut Heska Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on Heska Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut Heska Corp. to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other Heska Corp. news, CFO John Mcmahon sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $131,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $38,333.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Heska Corp. during the third quarter worth $103,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heska Corp. by 786.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Heska Corp. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heska Corp. by 863.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Heska Corp. during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at 72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.82. Heska Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

Heska Corp. (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.36 million. Heska Corp. had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Corp. will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corp. Company Profile

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports veterinary products. The Company focuses on the canine and feline companion animal health markets. Its segments include Core Companion Animal Health segment, which includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, and single use products and services, such as heartworm diagnostic tests, heartworm preventive products, allergy immunotherapy products and allergy testing, and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment, which includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other animals, including small mammals.

