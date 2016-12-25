Brokerages Set Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Target Price at $31.25

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) opened at 37.09 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Chart Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 162.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chart Industries by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc (Chart) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. The Company’s equipment and engineered systems are used for low-temperature and cryogenic applications. It operates through three segments, including Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical.

