Brokerages Set Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.50) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) opened at 12.50 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The stock’s market capitalization is $518.60 million.

In related news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $100,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $25,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,589,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 173,062 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. Its segments include its two regional segments, Eastern and Western regions, which provide a range of solid waste services; Recycling, which offers recycling operations and its commodity brokerage operations, and Other, including organic services, ancillary operations and industrial services.

