Brokerages Set $17.88 Target Price for Exa Corp. (EXA)

Shares of Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.88 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exa Corp. an industry rank of 154 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Exa Corp. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exa Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exa Corp. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) opened at 16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm’s market cap is $240.29 million. Exa Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Exa Corp. (NASDAQ:EXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business earned $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Exa Corp. had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exa Corp. will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Hoch sold 12,000 shares of Exa Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 153,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudong Chen sold 3,000 shares of Exa Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exa Corp. by 190.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exa Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Exa Corp.

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

