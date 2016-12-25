Brokerages Anticipate Danaos Corp. (DAC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Shares of Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Danaos Corp. an industry rank of 140 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danaos Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaos Corp. stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Danaos Corp. worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) opened at 2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. Danaos Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Danaos Corp. (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.26. Danaos Corp. had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm earned $111.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos Corp. will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Corp. Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

