Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. held its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 28.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.3% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) traded up 0.03% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 506,166 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other TE Connectivity news, CEO Thomas J. Lynch sold 123,633 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $7,797,533.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,812 shares in the company, valued at $32,027,702.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company, which designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Company’s segments manufacture and distribute its products and solutions to a range of end markets.

