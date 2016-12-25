Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 66,489 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Securities LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 217.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 62.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) remained flat at $3.13 on Friday. 3,465,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC Company Profile

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

