Bank of The Ozarks Has $2,590,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Bank of The Ozarks increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Bank of The Ozarks’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of The Ozarks’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,112 shares. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.77% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.83 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

