Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,368 Shares of Air Methods Corp. (AIRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,103,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Air Methods Corp. were worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Methods Corp. during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Air Methods Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Methods Corp. by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Air Methods Corp. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Methods Corp. by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Shares of Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) opened at 31.30 on Friday. Air Methods Corp. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Air Methods Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm earned $311 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.22 million. Air Methods Corp. had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Methods Corp. will post $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIRM. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Air Methods Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Methods Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Air Methods Corp.

Air Methods Corporation is engaged in providing air medical emergency transport services and systems throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Air Medical Services (AMS), Tourism and United Rotorcraft (UR) Division. The Company’s AMS segment provides air medical transportation services to the general population as an independent service and to hospitals or other institutions under exclusive operating agreements.

