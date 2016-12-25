Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 97,816 Shares of American States Water Co. (AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water Co. (NYSE:AWR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 77.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $152,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water Co. (NYSE:AWR) opened at 45.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. American States Water Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business earned $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American States Water Co. will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on American States Water from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as various subsidiaries of ASUS. The Company’s segments include water, electric and contracted services. Within the segments, AWR has two principal business units, water and electric service utility operations, conducted through GSWC, and contracted services conducted through ASUS and its subsidiaries.

