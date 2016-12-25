Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,506 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNK. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 125.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 53.18 on Friday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $85.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm earned $887.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. Raymond James Financial Inc. began coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $70.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mallinckrodt PLC from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

