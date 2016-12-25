Bank of Montreal Can Has $9,486,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Textron by 131.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,369,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,217,000 after buying an additional 7,024,376 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $24,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 299.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 558,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 418,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 74.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 951,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 407,284 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $14,295,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) opened at 48.94 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Textron had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post $2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Textron from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a multi-industry company engaged in aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with products and services across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. Textron Aviation manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets.

