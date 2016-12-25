Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in EQT Corp. (EQT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EQT Corp. were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Corp. by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,603,000 after buying an additional 1,508,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,603,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,134,000 after buying an additional 289,069 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EQT Corp. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,902,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,471,000 after buying an additional 3,268,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of EQT Corp. by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,420,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 367,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of EQT Corp. by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,227,000 after buying an additional 358,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) traded down 0.33% on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 661,531 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $11.47 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. EQT Corp. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $80.61.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. EQT Corp. had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Corp. will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is -4.92%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on EQT Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised EQT Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EQT Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. GMP Securities initiated coverage on EQT Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EQT Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

EQT Corp. Company Profile

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an energy company. The Company operates through two business segments: EQT Production and EQT Midstream. EQT Production is a natural gas producer in the Appalachian Basin with over 10 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) of natural gas, natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.4 million acres, including approximately 630,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play.

