Bangor Savings Bank Sells 130 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,066,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 212,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,219 shares. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.71 and a 52-week high of $120.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

