Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison Corp. were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. by 46.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. by 14.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 704,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GaveKal Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp. by 4.7% in the second quarter. GaveKal Capital LLC now owns 119,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) traded up 0.08% on Friday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 289,713 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. Avery Dennison Corp. has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Avery Dennison Corp. had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp. will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Avery Dennison Corp.’s payout ratio is 47.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,086,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean A. Scarborough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s pressure-sensitive materials are sold to label printers and converters that convert the materials into labels and other products through embossing, printing, stamping and die-cutting.

