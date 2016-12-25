Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy Corp. were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Corp. by 369.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 574,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Corp. by 103.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy Corp. by 42.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,323,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Atmos Energy Corp. by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,742,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,366,000 after buying an additional 219,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Atmos Energy Corp. by 853.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 208,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after buying an additional 186,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) traded down 0.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. 204,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Atmos Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atmos Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Atmos Energy Corp. news, SVP Louis P. Gregory sold 10,000 shares of Atmos Energy Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation (Atmos Energy) is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and transmission and storage businesses as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company delivers natural gas through regulated sales and transportation arrangements to over three million residential, commercial, public authority and industrial customers in nine states located primarily in the South.

