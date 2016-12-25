Asset Dedication LLC Has $138,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Asset Dedication LLC held its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,323,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,138,000 after buying an additional 2,501,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $173,009,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 25,591,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,127,000 after buying an additional 1,590,036 shares in the last quarter. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 661.4% in the second quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,185,000 after buying an additional 1,222,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 3,820,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,619,000 after buying an additional 907,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 2,547,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.46 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Vetr lowered Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.61.

In related news, Director Jun Makihara purchased 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.22 per share, for a total transaction of $178,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Company’s products are sold in over 180 markets. Its segments include European Union; Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

