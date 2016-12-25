Arizona State Retirement System Has $315,000 Position in The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Providence Service Corp. were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of The Providence Service Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 180,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Providence Service Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Providence Service Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Providence Service Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service Corp. during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 32,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Providence Service Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30.

The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417 million. The Providence Service Corp. had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Corp. will post $1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

In related news, CEO James M. Lindstrom purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $54,705.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,209.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corp. Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services. It operates in over two industry sectors, including the United States healthcare and global workforce development, through its three operating segments: Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Health Assessment Services (HA Services).

