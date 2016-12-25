ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARX. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 22.85 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.05 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

The business also recently declared a jan 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/arc-resources-ltd-arx-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages/1132271.html.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company’s business activities include the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in over five areas across western Canada. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of resource-rich properties that provide an option for both near-term and long-term growth.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.