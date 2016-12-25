Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Decreased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. 14,249,484 shares of the stock were exchanged. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $621.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Brean Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.72.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

