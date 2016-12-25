Aperio Group LLC Has $624,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (DRH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) traded up 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,188,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.08 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays PLC set a $11.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Instinet initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In related news, CFO Sean M. Mahoney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of approximately 30 hotels and resorts throughout North America and the United States Virgin Islands that consists of over 10,925 guest rooms. Its primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel properties in the United States.

