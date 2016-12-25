Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,331 Shares of Arris Group Inc. (ARRS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arris Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arris Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arris Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arris Group during the second quarter valued at $132,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Arris Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arris Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arris Group during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arris Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 847,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $5827.03 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Arris Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Arris Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Arris Group had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arris Group Inc. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARRS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arris Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arris Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arris Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 848,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,593,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Stanzione sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 798,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,764,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arris Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc focuses on entertainment and communications technology. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The CPE segment’s products include Set-Top, Gateway, digital subscriber line (DSL) and Cable Modem, and Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (E-MTA) and Voice/Data Modem.

