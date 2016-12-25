Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.41 ($32.72).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEO3 shares. Deutsche Bank AG set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metro Ag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Commerzbank AG set a €37.50 ($39.06) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €27.80 ($28.96) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Metro Ag (MEO3) Target Price at $31.17” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/analysts-set-metro-ag-meo3-target-price-at-31-17/1132277.html.

Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.088 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of €8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.778. Metro Ag has a one year low of €19.97 and a one year high of €27.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.85 and a 200-day moving average of €25.06.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.