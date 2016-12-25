Shares of ClubCorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MYCC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYCC shares. Jefferies Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. FBR & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of ClubCorp Holdings from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ClubCorp Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/analysts-set-clubcorp-holdings-inc-mycc-price-target-at-18-86/1132281.html.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) opened at 14.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $949.95 million. ClubCorp Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

ClubCorp Holdings (NYSE:MYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company earned $259.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. ClubCorp Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that ClubCorp Holdings will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. ClubCorp Holdings’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,585,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,609,000 after buying an additional 204,629 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 86.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,154,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 1,463,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 9.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 87.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,275,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,931,000 after buying an additional 1,061,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClubCorp Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,217,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,092,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClubCorp Holdings

ClubCorp Holdings, Inc is a membership-based leisure company. The Company is the owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and business, sports and alumni clubs in North America. The Company’s segments include Golf and Country Clubs; Business, Sports and Alumni Clubs, and Other. The Company’s Golf and country club operations consist of private country clubs, golf clubs and public golf facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClubCorp Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.